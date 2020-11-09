The High Court Judge Steven Mubiru has dismissed an application filed by businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu seeking to have his murder trial stood over for as he awaits the outcome of a cultural justice system explored with the Acholi cultural leaders, over the death of Kenneth Akena.

Justice Mubiru agreed with prosecution led by Jonathan Muwaganya that such a traditional reason cannot lead to the adjournment of a criminal trial.

Kanyamunyu also wanted court to halt the proceedings as he pursues chances of a plea-bargain where he can be convicted of a less offence which carries a lenient sentence.

However, the judge ruled that, it is a delaying tactic and decided to continue hearing the matter while the plea bargain process continues.

Kanyamunyu has asked court to grant him a two-day adjournment to enable him conclude negotiations with his new lawyers of KAA led by Peter Kabatsi who say they received instructions on Friday evening last week and need time to peruse through the evidence before court.

This is after Kanyamunyu’s 3 lawyers MacDusman Kabega, Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochieng abandoned him in the middle of his criminal trial.

Mathew Kanyamunyu and his Burundian girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari are accused of murdering a social rights activist Kenneth Akena in November 2016 for allegedly denting their car at Lugogo along Jinja High Way.

Now the case has been adjourned until November 12th for further hearing.