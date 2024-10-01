Anti-Corruption Court Judge Lawrence Gidudu has temporarily halted the corruption trial against three Members of Parliament (MPs): Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East), Cissty Namujju (Lwengo District), and Paul Akamba (Busiki County).

The decision follows a human rights challenge filed by MP Akamba, who alleges that his arrest and subsequent detention violated his fundamental rights. Justice Gidudu has referred Akamba’s human rights application to the Constitutional Court for interpretation, citing the constitutional nature of the issues raised.

The MPs are accused of soliciting a bribe from the Human Rights Commission chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, to secure the passage of her enhanced budget. They were members of the Parliamentary Budget Committee at the time and have since been granted bail.

In his application, MP Akamba claims to have been assaulted by security officers during his arrest and to have been held in detention for longer than the mandatory 42 hours. He also alleges that he was re-arrested outside the Anti-Corruption Court premises after being granted bail and detained for seven days at Kireka. Akamba argues that these actions violated his rights to a fair trial and liberty.

He is seeking the dismissal of the corruption case against him and his acquittal of all charges.