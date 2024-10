By Anthony Wesaka

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in exercise of its constitutional mandate, has appointed 25 judicial officers to the lower bench aimed at improving the administration of justice.

According to the media statement released on Wednesday, the appointments comprise 12 acting chief magistrates appointed for a one year, seven senior principal magistrates grade 1, four principal magistrates grade 1, and two senior magistrates grade 1, appointed in substantive capacity.