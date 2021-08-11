By Benjamin Jumbe

The Judiciary is committed to ensuring there are no delays in the hearing of election petitions.

This comes days to the official start of handling election petitions that resulted from the January 2021 general polls in the country.

The Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani says some of the factors that have been causing delays have been identified and will be handled this time around.

He has meanwhile said in an effort to ensure adherence to the COVID 19 SOPs, the judiciary will not allow parties and advocates who are beyond 10 in number into the courtrooms.

A total of Shs1.2b has been secured to handle 155 petitions at both parliamentary and local council level set to commence on the 16th of this month.