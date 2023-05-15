Those appointed include 14 deputy registrars, eight deputy registrars and 20 Chief Magistrates in acting capacity for one year, bringing the total number of recruits to 42.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), during its 59th sitting has appointed 42 Judicial Officers at various levels of Judiciary service,” a statement released by the JSC on Saturday read in part.

At the same sitting, the Commission also appointed 22 court clerks and 33 office attendants.