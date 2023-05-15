By Anthony Wesaka | Monitor
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has in a recruitment exercise appointed 42 judicial officers.
Those appointed include 14 deputy registrars, eight deputy registrars and 20 Chief Magistrates in acting capacity for one year, bringing the total number of recruits to 42.
“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), during its 59th sitting has appointed 42 Judicial Officers at various levels of Judiciary service,” a statement released by the JSC on Saturday read in part.
At the same sitting, the Commission also appointed 22 court clerks and 33 office attendants.
"This is the first time that the Commission has appointed staff of these categories as they were previously recruited by the Public Service Commission. This is in line with Article 148A of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda," the JSC statement, signed by Ms Maria Theresa Nabulya, the communications officer, stated.