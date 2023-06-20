A Year to the mandatory retirement age, Supreme Court Judge Mary Stellah Arach Amoko lay quietly before a six-member panel of her colleagues.

The entire Tuesday afternoon has been dedicated to remembering the 44 years of distinguished service of Justice Arach Amoko to the country, particularly in the Ministry of Justice and at the bench.

This has been done through a special session convened by the Supreme Court where her fellow justices, members of the Uganda Law Society, her family, and members of the public paid tribute to the fallen judge.

Her husband Amb. James Idule Amoko has spoken highly of his fallen spouse and eulogised her as a loving, faithful, cheerful, and incorruptible partner that through her, the two managed to make a peaceful home.

“My wife (Justice Stella Arach-Amoko) was incorruptible… And because of her incorruptible character, we faced a lot of challenges. She confided in me all her work-related challenges,” Ambassador Idule said.

The Uganda Law Society President, Mr. Bernard Oudo, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, and the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission Justice Benjamin Kabiito have all had great attributes of mentorship, professionalism, and kindness to talk about Justice Arach-Amoko.

Deputy Cheif Justice Richard Buteera also eulogised the late judge as a soft-spoken judge who had an incorruptible professional span of 26 years, rising through the ranks as a High court Judge up to the highest appellate court.

Buteera said despite more than 2-decade service, there has never been a disciplinary case against Justice Stellah Arach Amoko.

Buteera has also represented the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny -Dollo who in his read speech informed conveners that he is receiving specialised treatment out of the country.

Justice Dollo thanked the president of Uganda for according the fallen judge a state funeral.

The body of Justice Arach will lie in the House tomorrow afternoon for Parliament to pay tribute to her before her final send-off on Friday this week at Arra Village in Adjuman district.