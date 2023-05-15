The Judiciary has spoken out about an audio clip making rounds on social media in which one of its drivers expressed dissatisfaction with his salary.

Jameson Karemani, the Judiciary Public Relations Officer in a statement dated May 14, 2023, says measures have been taken to address the welfare concerns of all staff members and that whereas the approved salary for drivers may be inadequate, the Judiciary leadership resolved that the allowances for all non-judicial staff drivers inclusive in the institution be enhanced.

He adds that this was an intervention to facilitate the lower cadre of staff specifically non-judicial staff whose salaries have not been enhanced.

In the audio recording making rounds on social media, one Stanley Kisambira, who has been working for the Judiciary since 2008, expressed his frustration over what he described as a meager salary.

Karemani says, each driver now receives a consolidated monthly allowance, paid out on a quarterly basis, in addition to their salary and that when combined, the total monthly payment for a driver exceeds one million shillings.

“While it is true that salaries of non-judicial staff in the Judiciary Service are low like for workers in other institutions, the Judiciary Management has made interventions as stated above to bridge that gap,” Karemani sai in a statement.