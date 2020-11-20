The Judiciary has condemned in the strongest terms, an act of ‘hooliganism’ by pro-Bobi Wine protestors that resulted into the setting ablaze of Wobulenzi magistrate’s Court on Wednesday November 18th.

According to a statement issued by the Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Sarah Langa, the rioters mainly destroyed property and furniture in the court hall.

Langa says these actions are unwarranted and a direct affront of the independence of the judiciary which are guaranteed under the constitution.

She adds that such attacks interfere with the operations of courts and the administration of justice generally.

Langa says investigations have commenced and the culprits will be brought to book.

She has meanwhile asked Ugandans to exercise restraint and avoid attacking courts that are mandated to defend the Constitution, promote the rule of law and safeguard their human rights.