By Ruth Anderah

The Judiciary has condemned attempts by unscrupulous individuals who want to meddle in the judicial process.

The warning comes after staff at Soroti High court last week on Monday, June 20th received a letter addressed to the High court Judge, the assistant registrar, counsel, and Plaintiffs.

According to a press statement released by the Judiciary’s Public Relations Officer Jamson Karemani, this act of cowardice is an unwarranted indirect affront to the independence of the Judiciary which is protected by the Constitution.

He says Article 128 of the Constitution provides that no person or authority shall interfere with the courts or judicial officers in the exercise of their judicial functions.

Karemani is now asking people to let the Judiciary exercise its mandate to adjudicate.

He meanwhile warns that whoever wants to scare Judicial Officers and the Courts with a view of derailing justice will be brought to book and condemned.