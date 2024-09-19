The Judiciary is still searching for the remains of the first Ugandan Chief Justice, Benedicto Kiwanuka Kajimu, who was allegedly killed in 1972. This was revealed by Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, on September 19, 2024, during a press conference held to commemorate the 7th annual Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture.

The event, originally scheduled for September 21, has been moved to September 20 to accommodate working guests who may not be able to attend on a Saturday. The theme of the lecture is “Promoting a People-Centered Approach to Justice,” with Dr. Zahara Nampewo from the School of Law at Makerere University serving as the keynote speaker.

“The lecture and the discussions that follow will continue to be an occasion for all people engaged in the administration of justice to have inspiration and motivation in what they do,” Buteera told journalists on September 19, 2024.

The annual memorial is a platform for stakeholders in the law and justice sector to celebrate the life and contributions of Chief Justice Kiwanuka to the rule of law and administration of justice. This year’s Benedicto Kiwanuka Life Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Justice Seith Manyondo, a retired Deputy Chief Justice, and Justice James Ogoola, a retired Principal Judge, for their unwavering commitment to the rule of law and justice in Uganda.

Benedicto Kiwanuka served as the first black Chief Justice of Uganda from June 27, 1971, until September 21, 1962. He was forcibly removed from his chambers at the High Court by soldiers under the regime of President Idi Amin and has not been seen since.