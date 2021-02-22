By Ritah Kemigisa

The judiciary has refuted claims that its top leadership secretly met with President Yoweri Museveni at state house to discuss the presidential election petition that is set to be heard by the Supreme Court.

Reports making rounds on social media show that the judiciary’s top leadership recently held a secret meeting with the president at the state house.

Reports further show that a police officer who leaked the a CCTV a video footage and photographs of the judiciary’s motorcade drive into and out of the state house for the alleged meeting has been arrested.

In a statement released today by the Judiciary public relations officer Jamson Karemani , such falsehoods with its own hidden agenda are condemned.

He adds that the top leadership of the judiciary was at the statehouse on various occasions which are official.

Karemani says on February 10th, the top administration of the judiciary was at the state house for the swearing in of the newly appointed high court judge, Justice Margaret Apiny, an occasion which the Chief Justice used to present the budget estimates of the judiciary to the president.

He adds that the Chief Justice went to the state house on February 16th for the Janan luwum celebrations, an occasion which was not secret in nature.

The statement by the judiciary comes at a time the supreme is on Tuesday 23rd set to hear an application by Lawyer Male Mabirizi who wants the Chief justice to excuse himself from the Bobi Wine presidential petition arguing he and other top leaders of the administration have secretly met president Museveni.