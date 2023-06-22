A judiciary driver who was yesterday charged with abusing the institution’s official vehicle returns to court today for hearing of his bail application.

Barnabas Juju was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and remanded to Luzira prison for using the institution vehicle to transport smuggled rice and chewing gum.

Prosecutors informed the court that on June 13, 2023, at Kyambogo in Kampala district, Juju was found in possession of uncustomised goods including 38 packs of rice, and nearly 600 packs of chewing gum, with a duty value of Shs4.4million.

Juju is a driver attached to the Tororo High Court and in charge of Motor vehicle number UG 0793J which according to prosecution, he used to convey the said goods.

He however pleaded not guilty to the 2 counts of possession of uncostomised goods and conveyance of illegal goods contrary to the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

He was then remanded to Luzira prison by Grade one magistrate Esther Asiimwe and ordered to return to court today for hearing of his bail application.

Juju is the second judiciary driver to be charged in court after last month Stanley Kisambira who is attached to the Mbale resident judge was charged with hate speech.

Kisambira allegedly recorded an audio and shared it on a WhatsApp group, highlighting salary discrepancies between drivers and judges.