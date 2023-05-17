The Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana, has revealed that Stanley Kisambira, the driver who went to social media and “told lies” about his salary emoluments with the intention to incite other drivers is going to answer for what he termed as unbecoming actions.

This prompted Police to arrest him over unspecified charges.

Now, Bigirimana says he has written to him demanding for explanation of why he failed to address his grievances with the Association of Drivers in the Judiciary.

“We are not going to leave him to tarnish the name of the Judiciary,” Bigirimana said.

He also accuses the driver of failure to inform his boss, Justice Geoffrey Namundi, and in addition to failing to inform the Permanent Secretary himself, he instead chose to tarnish the good name of the Judiciary.

Bigirimana made the revelation Wednesday while addressing journalists at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala.

“Explain why you told the public that the Judiciary is not taking good care of you,” Bigirimana demands.

The PS further clarified that like other drivers in other ministries, Kisambira is paid over Shs1.3 million and not Shs200,000 as he stated in the audio that went viral on social media.

Bigirimana suspects that there are other sources behind Kisambira’s actions that he must disclose, or else face disciplinary action for giving false information to the public and inciting other drivers to harm their bosses.