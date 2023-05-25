Judiciary driver who is said to have uttered hate speech on social media has been released on bail by Standards, Utilities, and Wild Life Court at Buganda Road.

Mr. Stanley Kisambira has been released on a noncash bond of Shs10 million and his three sureties each including; his workmate, friend, and wife ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs5 million to ensure his return to Court whenever required.

The Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu ruled that all three sureties were substantial, reasonable members of the public and that the accused is still innocent until prosecution produced evidence to prove him guilty.

Yesterday, the Standards, Utilities, and Wild Life Court issued a production warrant directing prison authorities to produce Kisambira today without fail.

Prosecution accuses Kisambira of sharing an audio in a WhatsApp group which is believed to promote hostility against judges and their drivers.

Prosecution states that 46-year-old Kisambira in the audio clip which he shared on the Judiciary WhatsApp group said that a driver can decide to cause an accident by ramming into a moving truck thereby killing a judge and his bodyguard instantly.

The dissatisfied driver allegedly committed the offence on May 12, 2023, through a computer.

Kisambira was charged under the New Computer Misuse Act and is liable to serve a 7-year jail term or to a fine of Shs15 million once found guilty.

Early this month, Kisambira informed journalists that he indeed made the audio clip that was making rounds on social media highlighting the judiciary drivers’ low pay.

The case has been adjourned until June 12, 2023, for mention after prosecution’s Allan Mucunguzi informed court that investigations into the case are still ongoing.