By Abubaker Lubowa | Monitor

The Judiciary driver who complained about his low salary has been remanded to prison on allegations of promoting hate speech.

Stanley Kisambira Male, a resident of Sazzagulu zone in Mukono District was on Monday arraigned before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court in Kampala on charges of spreading hate speech contrary to section 26A(1)(C) of the computer misuse (Amended) Act, 2022.

Prosecution states that Kisambira, 46, on May 12 2023, within Uganda, through a computer, shared on Judiciary transport WhatsApp group information to wit a recorded audio which was likely to promote hostility against judges in the Judiciary, in that judges’ salaries are unfairly over and above those of their drivers and that a driver can decided to cause road accidents by ramming into a moving truck thereby, killing the judges and their bodyguards. Read more