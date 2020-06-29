

The Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, had launched the Small Claims Procedure programme at Otuke Magistrates Court.

The launch was witnessed by among others, the Lira Resident Judge, Alex Ajiji Mackay, the RDC and LC5 of Otuke District.

The Principal Judge urged the Court to be vigilant as some users want to abuse the SCP model.

He said the issue of powers of attorney was a serious challenge while he was still in Mbarara as the Resident Judge.

He urged the Resident magistrate to use the different media platforms to sensitize masses about Small Claims Procedure and other court processes.

Small claims procedure was launched in Uganda in 2012 and currently has been rolled out in a number of courts of judicature and still being extended to other parts of the country.