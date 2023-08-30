Chief Justice Alfofonse Owiny-Dollo has assigned the acting Registrar Magistrates Affairs and Data Management Ereemye James Mawanda as the new Public Relations officer of the Judiciary.

His Worship Mawanda replaced Jamson Karamani who was recently appointed as the High Court Judge.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the Chief Justice under Article 133 of the Constitution and in accordance with Section 3(a) of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, I hereby assign you as Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary, in addition to your duties as a Registrar,” a letter signed by the Chief Justice reads in part.

Mawanda now takes on the registry of communications and public relations to supervise a team of professional communications officers. He will also deputize the Chief Registrar as the spokesperson of the Judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu welcomed the appointment, saying the new PRO will be instrumental in fostering public awareness and the image of the Judiciary in line with their strategic plan.

Mawanda’s experience spans 27 years, growing through the ranks from Magistrate Grade III Trainee, Magistrate Grade II, Magistrate Grade I, Chief Magistrate, Deputy Registrar, and Acting Registrar. He is also a member of the Judiciary Council representing the Lower Bench.

The Judiciary Council is an advisory body to the Chief Justice established under the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020.

Additionally, Mawanda is also a member of the Law Council and the Disciplinary Committee of the said

council.

He is also a member of the Executive of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association representing registrars.