By Prossy Kisakye

Judiciary has guided the former presidential candidate in the just concluded general polls Eng Willy Mayambala, to write a formal application through his lawyers seeking to take over the election petition of the National Unity Platform’s Leader, Robert Kyagulanyi.

In a 25th February letter to the Supreme Court, Mayambala objected to Kyagulanyi’s decision to withdraw the petition challenging the victory of NRM’s Yoweri Museveni in 14th January general elections.

He asked court for permission to take over the same petition upon guidance on the necessary procedures.

Section 61(2) of the Presidential Election Act provides that on hearing of the application for withdraw, any candidate who might have been a petitioner in respect of the election to which the petitioner refers, may apply to the court to be substituted as a petitioner for the petitioner who desires to withdraw.

In line with the said law, the Supreme Court Registrar Harriet Nalukwago Ssali advises Mayambala to seek the services of a lawyer with a view of filing a formal application.

Previously, Mayambala who came last in a race of eleven candidates with 15,014 votes (0.15) percent said he was happy with the outcome of the January 14th 2021 general elections