The Judiciary has today held a special session to commemorate fallen Supreme Court Judge, Rubby Opio Aweri .

The body of Justice Opio Aweri has been taken to the Judiciary Headquarters (Highcourt) for his colleagues at the bench, court support staff, and lawyers to honour him.

The motion to commemorate the life and service of justice Apio Aweri has been moved by Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi and supported by the chief administrator of courts, Sarah Langa Siu. KFM understands that Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has granted permission to judicial officers to commemorate the life and dedicated service of the late Justice Rubby Opio Aweri.

Justice Aweri’s body will also be taken to Parliament tomorrow, Tuesday December 13 so that his distinguished service and career as a judicial officer for close to 40 years can be honored.

At the time of his demise last week, the 69-year-old Judge was also the chief inspector of courts.

Justice Aweri succumbed to a stroke at Mulago National Referral Hospital and will be laid to rest on Friday, December 16 in Dokolo district.