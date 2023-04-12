The Judiciary has set aside 1Shs.6 billion for armoring of five vehicles for selected judges whose security is assessed to be at risk.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the Judiciary Permanent Secretary, Mr. Pius Bigirimana revealed that armoring of vehicles was authorized by security agencies following an attempt on the life of the Principal Judge Flavian Zeija along the Mpigi-Masaka road last year.

Bigirimana has also given a breakdown of nearly Shs400 billion enhanced budget for the Judiciary.

He says the key areas to be prioritised are ; procurement of a judgement- writing tool in order to reduce the number of pending and undelivered judgments in courts, procurement of an alternative source of power because the ongoing process of automation of courts requires an uninterrupted power supply.

To further address this, Bigirimana reveals that the judiciary plans to install solar systems in ten magistrate courts including; Kiryandongo, Kiruhura, Butambala, Budaka, Mayuge, and Napak among others.