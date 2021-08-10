By Benjamin Jumbe

The Judiciary has said it awaits to receive any case against Turkey-based blogger Fred Lumbuye who was arrested last week.

This comes a day after Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they have 15 cases against him once he is handed over to them even if he is not in their custody.

Speaking to the media, the Judiciary spokesperson, Jameson Karemani said they will only pick interest in the matter once it is brought before the courts of law, further adding that depending on the cases filed, they will determine whether they have jurisdiction to handle them or not.

According to the police, Lumbuye faces among other charges spreading harmful propaganda, inciting the public to protest by sharing videos on his platform, among other cyber-related crimes.