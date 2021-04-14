By Ruth Anderah

All Judiciary staff across the country are going to start wearing uniforms bearing their names as a way to reduce corruption in the system.

Unveiling the new uniforms, the Judiciary’s permanent secretary Pius Bigirimana says they have received a number of reports against their staff who solicit for court fees from complainants along court corridors and the registry.

Bigirimana adds that some clerks have been passing out as Magistrates while others take bribes claiming to be judges whereas not.

He has asked the public to report any court official who misbehaves saying culprits will be dismissed, subjected

criminal proceedings, interdiction and so many others.

Currently, there is no cash policy at court as all payments must pass through only commercial banks and mobile money.

The Electronic court management system where cases and payments should be filed online is soon rolling out in June to reduce inter-personal interactions.

The public can report corrupt officials on toll-free numbers; 080011900/ 0800225587.