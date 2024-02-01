The Judiciary is finally set to commission its multi-billion shilling home on February 9, 2024. The twin-tower building comprises nine floors and has been completed at a cost of Shs110 billion.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Judiciary, Mr. Pius Bigirimana, revealed that although the original cost was estimated at Shs63.9 billion, the price rose after they added another ninth floor at an extra Shs7 billion.

Bigirimana said that the price further went up after they completed the entire twin towers, including installing ICT, heating systems, fire-fighting mechanisms, and interior designs, among others.

According to Bigirimana, each tower was completed at Shs55.5 billion, with all the 31,056 square meters estimated to cost USD 1,047 per square meter.

Bigirimana, however, revealed that they were able to save Shs16 billion from the estimated initial budget after each square meter was able to be completed at only USD 901.

The project will house the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court. On September 2, 2019, the project was advertised, and the bidding and evaluation process was carried out with Chief Registrar Sarah Lang Sui in charge.

“I want to thank the Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Sui for a good job well done without any corruption tendencies,” he said.

At the end of the bidding process, Siyan Brothers Construction Company and Basco Paints Company won the tender for the job, and the actual building commenced in 2020 due to financial constraints.

Bigirimana further revealed that although the actual estimated time for completion was estimated within three years, the period was pushed to four years after they added another floor.

But the PS said he was happy because they managed to finish within the estimated time since they were able to complete before the elapse of four years.

“If you go inside, you will not believe that you are in Uganda, and I’m happy that the Judiciary finally acquired a decent home for operating while delivering services,” Bigirimana noted.

The buildings are also equipped with a conference hall, sauna, gym, and other user-friendly facilities.

Meanwhile, the same event will be used to launch the annual opening of the new Law Year, officiated by the Chief Justice with President Museveni as the guest of honor.