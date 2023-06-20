A special court session is set to be held this afternoon at the judiciary headquarters in honor of Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko, a Supreme Court Judge who died on Saturday.

According to the official funeral programme released by the Judiciary, the session to be held at 2 pm will be followed by an overnight vigil at the deceased’s residence in Kinawataka at 6 pm.

A requiem mass will then be held tomorrow at Our Lady of Africa Mbuya Church at 9 am before the casket is transported to Adjumani district where a joint West Nile districts council session shall be held ahead of burial at her ancestral home in Arra village on Friday.

Justice Amoko joined the Judiciary in 1997 as a judge of the High Court and was elevated to Justice of Court of Appeal in 2010, was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2012 a position she served until she breathed her last.

The Judiciary has described her as an extraordinary Judge who was no doubt a champion of justice.