By Ruth Anderah



Judiciary is set to roll out use of the Electronic Court Case Management Information system (ECCMIS) on March, 1st, 2022.

The judiciary Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana has told journalists in Kampala this morning the system will, among other things; enable citizens to file cases online, make payments and receive automated reminders to court summons and judgements.

He says the system launched in October 2021 will be piloted in 18 courts including the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Jinja High Court, all the seven High Court divisions (Land, Commercial, Family, Anti-Corruption, War Crimes and Civil division).

Others are Chief Magistrates’ courts in Jinja, Mengo, Nakawa, Makindye and Buganda Road Court, as well as three Grade One Magistrates’ Court including LDC Court, Kakira and Bugembe.

Bigirmana added that E-filing will reduce the cost of papers, address loss of files, reduce human interaction hence limited corruption and ensure efficient electronic calendar management by justices to balance workload.

On 16th September 2019 Judiciary signed a five-year contract worth Shs9.2 billion with Synergy International Systems in a bid to achieve its goal of digitalization of court proceedings.