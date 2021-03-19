By Benjamin Jumbe

The Judiciary has regretted an incident that happened in the Supreme Court yesterday, quickly adding, it will be sorted.

Drama ensued at the Court after Justice Esther Kisakye accused the Chief Justice Alphonse Owinyi Dollo of confiscating her dissenting judgement as the justices gave their full judgement in Kyagulanyi’s presidential Election Petition withdrawal.

Speaking to KFM, the judiciary’s communications officer Solomon Mwita however said this was not the first time that justices did not agree so there are mechanisms to resolve the matter internally.