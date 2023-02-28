Parliament will tomorrow present a draft law that is among other things; meant to shield Ugandans from elements of homosexuality.

This has been revealed by Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among at the tail-end of the joint ecumenical thanksgiving service at Parliament on Tuesday morning.

Among stated that the House is set to tackle the escalating moral decay soiling Uganda as a country

She added that the promoters of homosexuality do not appreciate the values of Ugandans that they are destroying.

She said that as an institution of Parliament that passes the laws, the focus will be on drafting an anti-gay law

During the same service convened under the theme “Let your light shine; rebuilding our Godly image” Among has demanded that leaders be exemplary by providing the required light to flush out darkness killing society.

By the time of filing this story, whispers from Parliament intimated that the matter may be lined up on the order paper to allow movers of the motion to be accorded leave to process the Bill.

The movers of motion are rumored to be led by the Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa who will largely delve into the shelved Anti Homosexuality law that was previously passed by Parliament.