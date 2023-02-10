By Mike Sebalu

Miracle Centre Cathedral senior pastor, Robert Kayanja has issued a notice of intention to sue National Drug Authority (NDA) and Abiaz Rwamizi, the Authority spokesperson over alleged defamation.

Through his lawyers Katende, Ssempebwa and Co. Advocates (KATS), the pastor has given Rwamiri 72 hours to withdraw a tweet in which he revealed that the pastor promotes a fake acaricide dubbed ‘Tickoff’ which contains outdated dangerous chemicals to livestock and humans.

The lawyers say Rwamiri’s tweet damages their client’s reputation as a senior citizen with international relations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, NDA said the chemicals were being mixed with animal feeds and mukene (silver fish) before being packaged without any expiry date, ingredients information or caution to users.

NDA further said Pastor Kayanja used his position to lure desperate farmers and that his intention was not only criminal but also intended to cheat Ugandans.

“I don’t know the lab they used to test our products. We have no mukene in our product. Our product is organic and we insist that every component there is designed from organ items,” he said.

