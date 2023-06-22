By Juliet Kigongo | Monitor

Uncertainty looms large on where and when the remains of former Supreme Court judge, Stella Arach-Amoko, will be interred following the eruption of a dispute among family members about the right burial place.

The children and relatives of the deceased, posthumously citing her royal heritage and declaration before death, want her final resting place to be on Jukia Hill in Nebbi Town, contrary to official plans to bury her at her husband, Ambassador James Amoko’s home in Adjumani.

The feuding sides were last night locked up in a heated meeting chaired by Ms Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, where Arach-Amoko’s body remained after lying in state in the day. Read more