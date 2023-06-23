Family members of the former Supreme Court judge, Stella Arach-Amoko, have agreed to bury her at a neutral place. This is after a dispute erupted about the right burial place.

The children and relatives of the deceased had since petitioned court demanding she is buried at Jukia Hill in Nebbi Town, contrary to official plans to bury her at her husband, Ambassador James Amoko’s home in Adjumani.

The children were citing her royal heritage and declaration before death.

However, after a meeting convened by the former Law Society president Francis Gimara today, the families adopted a win-win spirit to resolve the dispute.

They agreed to have Justice Amoko buried in a neutral place at Arua Catholic Cathedral cemetery.

Justice Stella Arach-Amoko died on Saturday last week at Nakasero Hospital aged 69. She was supposed to be buried today, Friday, June 23, 2023.