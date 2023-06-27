The High Court in Kampala has ruled that the late Justice Stella Arach-Amoko be buried at her ancestral home in Nebbi district as her children and other family members had wished.

This is after Justice Ketrah Kitariisibwa Katunguka dismissed a case in which her husband had sought her to be buried either in his home district or in a neutral ground, after disagreeing with the deceased’s children on her final resting place.

In her ruling, Justice Ketrah stated that Arach’s wish to be buried at her ancestral home should be respected.

Her children led by Annette Yossa dragged their stepfather, Ambassador Idule Amoko to court after he contested her burial place and wished her remains to be buried in Adjumani district or in a neutral place.

However, Justice Ketrah ruled that it was Justice Arach’s wish to be buried at Jukiya in Nebbi district and that it was made known to her husband and children in a meeting held on June 18, 2023,

“The said wishes are encapsulated in her position as a princess in her tribe, no justification has been made for not honouring the deceased’s wishes,” Justice Ketrah said.

She added that the late Justice Stella Arach Amoko is attached to her culture even in death and that she is entitled to be buried according to the culture and customs of the Jonam people in the Ragem chiefdom in Nebbi district.

The judge further directed Ambassador Idule in consultation with the children and the Attorney General to immediately commence her burial arrangements.

In a meeting convened by the former Law Society president Francis Gimara last week, the families had adopted a win-win solution to bury the deceased at a cemetery.