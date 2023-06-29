The burial programme for fallen Supreme Court Justice Stella Arach-Amoko has been released. According to a statement issued by the Judiciary, Amoko will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Nebbi district.

The statement further indicates that the cortege departs from Kampala to Nebbi tomorrow Friday, June 30, 2023.

On Saturday, friends, relatives, and other mourners will gather at Varitas Grounds for a requiem ahead of the burial scheduled for the same day.

Early this week, the High Court Family Division directed that the fallen Judge be buried at her ancestral home in Nebbi as she wished through her children and other family members.

Her husband, Amb. James Idule Amoko had sought her to be buried either at his home in Ajumani district or in a neutral burial ground, after disagreeing with the deceased’s children on her final resting place which prompted them to go to court.

However, Judge Ketrah ruled that the late Justice Arach’s burial wish at her ancestral home should be respected.

Justice Amoko died on June 17, 2023, at 69 years.