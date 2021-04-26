By Ruth Anderah

Supreme Court Justice Mike Chibita has been appointed the new chairperson of the Governing Council of the Judicial Training Institute by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owinyi Dollo.

The Judicial Training Institute is established under Section 19 of the Administration of Judiciary Act, 2020, to provide specialized and continuous education to the Judicial officers, Justice, Law and Order institutions and other public institutions in the country on matters concerning administration of justice and the rule of law.

Chibita replaces fellow Supreme Court Justice Stella Arach Amoko, who was the council’s first chairperson.

Chibita, who was appointed a Judge 2019, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice, obtained from the Law Development Centre in Kampala and a Master of Laws degree in International and Comparative Law from the University of Iowa, in the United States.

He has previously worked as a Director of Public Prosecutions, High Court Judge, Court of Appeal and currently as a Supreme Court Justice.