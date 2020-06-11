Justice Michael Elubu has been appointed the new head of Civil Division of High Court.

Elubu was appointed by the Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija to replace Dr Andrew Bashaija with immediate effect.

The principal Judge requested Dr Bashaija to make a comprehensive handover of the roles of head Civil Division to Justice Elubu.

Prior to his appointment, Elubu has been serving as the Deputy Head of Civil Division since last year.

These changes in the Civil Division come amid public criticism on cases that have been handled by Justice Elubu and Bashaija.

Justice Elubu was recently in the public domain for ordering MPs to refund Shs10 billion allocated to them to fight Covid 19.

While as Justice Dr Bashaija of recent awarded a fishing and sand mining company DMW Uganda Limited 181 billion Shillings in compensation after government reportedly cancelled its licenses for the activities in Lwera region.