Masindi High Court judge Paul Gadenya was Monday morning rushed to hospital following a car crash along Kampala – Masindi road.

He was reportedly travelling to Masindi High Court when his car collided with another at Bigando, Masindi.

“A judge travelling to Masindi high court has been involved in an accident around Bigando-Masindi. We have dispatched ambulance to support the referral,” Uganda Red Cross tweeted on Monday morning.

The accident happened less than 10 kilometers to Masindi town.

The Albertine Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza said they are still investigating the cause of the accident but the judge and other victims who are yet to be identified were evacuated to Masindi-Kitara Medical Centre in Masindi town.

The wreckage of the cars has also been towed to Masindi Police station, according to Mr Hakiza.

