The outspoken judge, had in 2021 applied to retire seven years earlier due to a health condition he was dealing with.

“Yes it is true, I have applied for early retirement on account of health. I have been told that the management and treatment of this condition will go on for the rest of my life,” he then told the Monitor in an interview.

Justice Kakuru who gained fame for his dissenting judgment in the ‘age limit case’, has been on the appellate court’s bench since 2013 when he was tapped from private practice.

In the aforementioned case, Justice Kakuru was the only one of five judges to rule that the amendment of the Constitution in 2017 to remove lower and upper age limits for presidential and local government candidates was done illegally.