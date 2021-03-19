Justice Ester Kisakye of the Supreme Court has disagreed with eight Justices in their decision on two applications arising from presidential election petition by former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Mr Kyagulanyi petitioned the Supreme Court seeking to overturn President Museveni’s victory in the January 14 presidential poll. At the start of the petition hearing, Mr Kyagulanyi first filed an application seeking to be given more time to amend his petition and introduce new grounds. He filed another seeking to file additional affidavits and another seeking to withdraw the whole petition.

Mr Kyagulanyi argued that there were unusual circumstances including the fact that his lawyers were operating mobile law firms due to insecurity and fears that state operatives may steal the evidence. He also argued that state operatives seized their political party offices which made it difficult for him to file relevant affidavits and evidence in support of his petition on time.

