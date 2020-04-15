The burial of the late Principal Judge Emeritus, Jeremiah Herbert Ntabgoba is set for tomorrow, Thursday April 16th 2020 in Kisoro town.

According to a statement issued by the Judiciary’s principal communications officer, Solomon Muyita, the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni cleared all the hospital bills, paid for the funeral service provider, and has condoled with the family with Shs30 million.

The Judiciary has also contributed Shs5 million to the bereaved family and fueled two vehicles to transport the family of the late to Kisoro hospital.

Justice Ntabgoba died on April 12th 2020 at the age of 81 after suffering from a stroke in December 2019.

He has been battling with diabetes and pneumonia for a long time.