The former principal judge, James Ogoola,

has implored the electoral commission to postpone the forthcoming general elections until the pandemic situation in the country stabilizes.

He made the remarks during the electoral commission stakeholders meeting in Kampala which aimed at discussing ways on how to mitigate challenges of scheduled virtual campaigns ahead of 2021 polls.

Justice Ogoola revealed that it will be quite challenging to have free and fair elections come 2021 if the COVID-19 pandemic continues the way it is in the country.

His remarks come at a time the country continues to register community cases from the confirmed 1051 cases.