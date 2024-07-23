The Uganda Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Mariam Wangadya has advised government to present those arrested during the ongoing anti-corruption protests before the Courts of Law within the stipulated time.

Wangadya also asks government to consider releasing those arrested without any charge.

Reports indicate that a number of youth have been arrested since morning along different streets of Kampala’s Central Business District as they attempted to march towards parliament over alleged corruption involving senior government officials including legislators and the House Speaker..

Speaking to KFM, Justice Wangadya has also implored security agencies to exercise their mandate within the realms of the law.

“I would call for calmness and reasonableness, I hope they are not violent arrest and those arrested will be either produced in court within the time prescribed by the law or released, not every person arrested must be taken to the court”, Wangadya said.

Meanwhile, lawyers from the Legal Aid Project of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) were this afternoon camped at the Jinja Road Police Station to try and secure bond for the detained protesters who include KFM morning show presenter Faiza Salim (Fabz).

According to ULS, all the stations where the protesters have been detained have already been visited by the responsible legal officer to represent them.