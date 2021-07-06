By Steven Ariong

Hundreds of Karimojong pastoralists in Kaabong District, Karamoja sub-region have fled from their homes citing increasing attacks from the armed Turkana, Jie and Matheniko cattle rustlers.

Major Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson confirms that the Matheniko of Moroto and Jie of Kotido have formed a force that is attacking residents but quickly adds that the UPDF is on top of the situation.

However, the pastoralists who started fleeing last week to the South Sudan border reveal that the presence of UPDF soldiers in the district has not deterred the rustlers.

Joseph Midi Komol, the Member of Parliament for Dodoth North County says the people of Kaabong have lost more than 4,000 heads of cattle to warriors in less than one month.

While Samson Lokeris the former Member of Parliament for Dodoth East County says the continuous attacks on people of Kaabong have rendered meaningless, the Memorandum Of Understanding signed earlier by the two heads of state in Moroto.

On the 12th Of September 2019, President Museveni and his Kenyan Counterpart Huru Kenyatta signed an MOU on joint cross border development between the Karimojong, Turkana and the West Kenya Pokot.