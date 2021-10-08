By Juliet Kigongo

The Anti-corruption court under Justice Margret Tibulya, has convicted former junior minister for Labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki on corruption charges and asked him to pay a fine of Shs10 million, failure of which he has to serve three years in prison.

Kabafunzaki, a former MP for Rukiga County [2016-2021], now Rukiga District, is also barred from holding public office for a period of 10 years.

He was charged with two counts of corruption contrary to section 2 (a) and 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 and one count of conspiracy contrary to section 390 of the penal code Act.

The former minister, who was arrested on April 8, 2017, is jointly charged with two others, who include Mr Brian Mugabo, his political assistant, and Mr Bruce Lubowa, an interior designer in Wakiso District.

During the course of the trial, Kabafunzaki reportedly went missing. The presiding judge pushed his wife, Ms Doreen Kabafunzaki, to produce him in court, saying she did not believe that she did not know the whereabouts of her husband.

Read also: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/kabafunzaki-convicted-of-corruption-barred-from-holding-public-office-for-10-years-3576806