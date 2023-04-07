The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has asked believers to pray for Uganda.

In his Easter message to his subjects, the Kabaka also urged believers who have been praying for Buganda not to give up and also forgive those who wrong them.

He has meanwhile urged his subjects to encourage each other to engage in income-generating activities for better livelihoods and also wished them a joyful Easter.

Easter is a celebration that marks the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead and it concludes lent, the fasting, praying, and repentance period for Christians.