The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has appealed to his subjects to continue fostering unity as one of the pillars of success. He made the remarks at his Palace in Lubiri-Mengo during the celebrations of his 68th birthday, applauding religious leaders and everyone who prayed for him as he battled sickness.

He also thanked his cabinet for implementing Buganda’s strategic plans as well as guiding his subjects.

Meanwhile, the King re-echoed his call to Baganda and Uganda at large to embrace the struggle to end HIV/AIDS by protecting themselves. He asked infected persons to take their medicine and avoid circulating the virus, while those who don’t know their status have been advised to go for medical checkups.

While leading prayers, the Archbishop of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Uganda, Pastor, Dr. Moses Maka Ndimukika, praised God for the protection he has given to the Kabaka.

The occasion was graced by several dignitaries including religious leaders led by the Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere, members of the royal family, Buganda cabinet, politicians, and partners among others.