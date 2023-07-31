The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebe II, has cautioned his subjects not to lose their guard, warning that there are many people against the Kingdom. He made the remarks during his 30th coronation anniversary held in Lubiri-Mengo, Kampala on Monday.

During the same event, he warned the youth who are seeking greener pastures abroad to be careful as many labour export companies don’t care about what will happen to them. He thus urged the youth not to sell the land of their forefathers to look for jobs both in the city and abroad

The Kabaka also boasted of the social and economic development registered in the kingdom, explaining that ever since Buganda was restored, a lot of developments have been happening that have enabled his subjects to live in peace.

He cited the improvements in health, education, agriculture, and economic sectors, noting that this has been possible due to the spirit of togetherness among the subjects and embracing the idea of federalism.