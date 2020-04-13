By Shamim Nateebwa

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi 11 today celebrates his 65th birthday but celebrations will be unlike the others due to the ongoing covid-19 lock down.

The celebrations that were to be held at Lubaga Cathedral have since been cancelled because of the fear of the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Activities to celebrate the king’s birthday like, the annual Kabaka birthday run which was due on April 5th, an event that attracts over 50,000 people have since been suspended.

Now the kingdom premier Peter Mayiga has rallied people to wear the Kabaka birthday run kits and take selfies wishing the Kabaka good health and happiness as a sign of solidarity.

Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi is the 36th Kabaka of Buganda.