By Mike Sebalu

The King of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has confirmed his participation in this year’s Kabaka birthday run slated for Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Lubiri-Mengo.

On the same day, all county chiefs will perform the same function on behalf of the Kabaka in other parts of the Kingdom.

The event is intended to raise awareness and strengthen efforts to fight HIV/AIDS in Buganda and Uganda at large under the theme, “The fight to end HIV/AIDS by 2030”.

“All those to participate must ensure that they acquire themselves the run kits in time,” the statement by Buganda Kingdom spokesperson Owek Noah Kiyimba reads in part.

Last week, the Kabaka returned to the country from official duties abroad where he also went for medical cross-examination. While on his trip, the Kabaka missed the annual sports events (Masaza and Bika tournaments), that were held at Muteesa II Memorial Stadium, Wankuluku.