Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II yesterday received a rebranded Rolls Royce Phantom IV, which was previously used by his father Edward Muteesa II, as a birthday gift.

The then government bought the car in 1964 for Kabaka Muteesa, who was also the president.

However, Milton Obote’s forces confiscated the car, among other kingdom properties, during the 1966 raid on the Lubiri palace.

For years, the vehicle languished at State House in Kampala, before it was moved to the museum in 2013.

This newspaper understands that there were about four cars of a similar make but their whereabouts are unknown. Speaking to journalists during the celebrations to mark the Kabaka’s 67th birthday at Bulange-Mengo yesterday, the Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, said in September 2020, the government returned the car as a sign of a strong partnership between the kingdom and the latter. “Buganda Kingdom got the idea of restoring the vehicle and the Kabaka accepted it. We announced the plans to repair and rebrand the Rolls Royce, which the central government handed back to us after several years of reminding them,” Mr Mayiga said.

