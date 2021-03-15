By Shamim Nateebwa

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga has assured the public that the Kabaka is okay, healthy and still in full control of his kingdom.

Addressing the Lukiiko at Bulange Mengo this morning, Mayiga has however noted that the Kabaka is currently in neigbouring Kenya where he went to visit Nnamasole Margret Siwoza who was admitted at Nairobi hospital.

Mayiga adds that the Kabaka is expected back in the country in a few days.

The Katikkiro’s remarks come amid speculation among Buganda loyalists about the Kabaka’s health since he never showed up at the Masaza football tournament finals that were held at St Mary stadium Kitende at the beginning of this month.