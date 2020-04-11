His highness the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has urged his subjects to adhere to the guidelines issued by government to combat covid-19 in the country.

While delivering his address from his Palace in Kampala, the Kabaka commended governments in containing the spread of coronavirus.

He urged the general public to maintain a high level of hygiene to overcome covid-19 and even after the pandemic as many diseases affecting communities in Uganda are related to poor hygiene and sanitation.

Kabaka asked government to fully facilitate health workers battling with the disease and also thanked all health workers who are working tirelessly to overcome the pandemic.

Meanwhile he applauded private players who are contributing to the global cause.

Currently there over 1.7 million coronavirus cases and over 102000 death worldwide.